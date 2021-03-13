Assam polls: EC seizes cash, liquor, other items worth Rs 31.81 crore

-
-
Since the announcement of the assembly election in Assam, cash amounting to Rs 8.80 crores, liquor worth Rs 7.68 crores and gold and silver ornaments valued at Rs 1.46 crores have been seized in the state, the Election Commission said on Friday.
According to a statement issued by Nitin Khade, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Assam, narcotic drugs like heroin, ganja and brown sugar of around Rs 10.18 crores market value, were detected and seized.
"Apart from this, cigarettes of foreign origin, poppy seeds, contraband tablets having a market value of Rs. 3.69 crore have also been seized during this period. The cumulative amount of rupees of all these seizures from February 26 to March 11 stands over Rs. 31.81 crores," said the statement.
"Since the announcement of the election on February 26, Assam Police, State Excise Department, Income Tax Department, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Narcotics Control Bureau, Flying Squads, Static Surveillance Teams and other regulatory agencies have been working round the clock to detect any suspicious movement of cash, liquor, valuables, narcotics among other contrabands across the poll-bound state," it added.
