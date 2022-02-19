Assembly polls: Uttarakhand BJP leaders to go to UP for election campaign

The unit of the will send 80 party leaders for campaigning in the remaining phases of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Speaking to ANI, chief Madan Kaushik said, "As many as 80 leaders from the state will go to Uttar Pradesh for the election campaign. The group of leaders who will go to UP for the canvassing includes Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Ministers and other senior leaders."

He said that the names will be finalised within the next two days.

