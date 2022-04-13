Average vote share of winners in Punjab assembly polls stood at 43.8%: ADR

-
ALSO READ
AAP announces eleventh list of candidates for Punjab Assembly polls
Punjab bankrupt due to unethical policies of SAD, Congress: BJP
Channi will end up as night watchman only, says Amarinder Singh
Ex-Punjab AAP convenor joins SAD; will contest Assembly polls from Batala
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal arrives in Moga to kickstart 'Mission Punjab'
-
The average vote share of winners in the recent assembly elections in Punjab was 43.8 per cent, the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) said on Wednesday.
The voter turnout in the February 20 election was 72 per cent as compared to 77 per cent in the previous election in 2017.
The ADR and Punjab Election Watch have analysed vote shares of candidates in all 117 constituencies in the state.
The winners bagged an average of 43.8 per cent of the total votes polled.
In 2017, the winners had bagged an average of 41.2 per cent of the total votes polled.
The ADR said 31 winners (26 per cent) had a vote share of 50 per cent and above and 86 winners (74 per cent) less than 50 per cent.
It said 16 out of the 58 winners with declared criminal cases have won with a vote share of 50 per cent and above and 19 out of the 87 crorepati winners have won with a vote share of 50 per cent and above.
All the winners had an average vote share of 31.7 per cent of the total registered votes. This implies that the winners represent on an average 31.7 per cent of the total electorate, the ADR said.
In 2017, the winners had an average vote share of 33.1 per cent of the total registered votes, the ADR said.
Out of the 92 winners of the AAP, 53 (or 58 per cent) have won with a vote share of less than 35 per cent of the total registered votes.
All winners from the Congress (18) and the SAD (three) bagged less than 35 per cent of the total registered votes. One of the BJP's two winning candidates got less than 35 per cent of the total registered votes.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU