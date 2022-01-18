AAP announces eleventh list of candidates for Punjab Assembly polls

-
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday released another list of candidates to field in the upcoming Punjab Assembly polls, scheduled to be held in February.
AAP National Spokesperson, Raghav Chadha shared the party's eleventh list of candidates.
According to the latest list, Rajnish Dahiya will contest from Firozpur Rural.
Delhi chief minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will announce his party's chief ministerial candidate for the Punjab Assembly polls on Tuesday in Mohali at 12 noon.
This announcement holds importance ahead of Punjab Assembly Elections.
Punjab will go to the polls in a single phase on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.
Last week, Arvind Kejriwal has asked the people of Punjab to suggest names of their preferred choice for chief ministerial candidate and launched a mobile number for the purpose.
He even stated that his own preference for the post is Bhagwant Mann, who is Punjab unit chief and the MP from Sangrur.
The term of the state assembly will end in March. The polls are scheduled to take place in a single phase on February 20, with the counting of votes scheduled for March 10.
In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years.
Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats.
