Bengal 2021 poll: ECI removes SP after TMC makes his wife candidate

Business Standard

The ECI on Monday removed SP Howrah (Rural) Soumya Roy after his wife became a candidate of the ruling Trinamool Congress for the assembly elections in West Bengal, an official said.

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

The Election Commission of India

(ECI) on Monday removed Superintendent of Police of Howrah (Rural) Soumya Roy after his wife became a candidate of the ruling Trinamool Congress for the assembly elections in West Bengal, an official said.

The TMC has nominated Roy's wife, actress Lovely Maitra, for the Sonapur Dakshin seat in South 24 Parganas district.

According to rules, none in the family of a candidate can be involved in the election process, the official of the Chief Electoral Officers office said.

"Soumya Roy has been removed. His wife Lovely Maitra is a candidate and he will not be involved in the election process in any form," the senior official told PTI.

Soon after Maitra was named as the TMC candidate for the Sonapur Dakshin seat, opposition political parties have raised questions on how her husband could continue as the SP of Howrah (Rural).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, March 08 2021. 23:36 IST

