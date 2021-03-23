Bengal govt showed interest in PM-KISAN just before code of conduct: Tomar

The West Bengal government showed interest to implement the central scheme Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-KISAN) just before the code of conduct for assembly election came into force, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday said in Parliament.

Tomar, in his written reply to the Lok Sabha, said the PM-KISAN Scheme is being implemented successfully all across the country since December 1, 2018.

"Implementation has not started in West Bengal as the State refused to provide verified data of farmers. Just before the code of conduct for election came into force, Government of West Bengal decided to come on board, but the process to be completed at the level of the state was not fully complied with," he said.

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is provided to small and marginal farmers, payable in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 each. The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

