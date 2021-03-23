Bengal govt showed interest in PM-KISAN just before code of conduct: Tomar

-
ALSO READ
Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan launches scheme on the lines of PM-KISAN
Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana accounts cross 410 million: Finance ministry
Andhra govt distributes Rs 1,115 crore under Rythu Bharosa scheme
Genuinely misinformed: Tomar counters Sharad Pawar's views on farm laws
PM Modi defends farm laws, offers talks based on 'facts and logic'
-
The West Bengal government showed interest to implement the central scheme Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-KISAN) just before the code of conduct for assembly election came into force, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday said in Parliament.
Tomar, in his written reply to the Lok Sabha, said the PM-KISAN Scheme is being implemented successfully all across the country since December 1, 2018.
"Implementation has not started in West Bengal as the State refused to provide verified data of farmers. Just before the code of conduct for election came into force, Government of West Bengal decided to come on board, but the process to be completed at the level of the state was not fully complied with," he said.
Under the PM-KISAN scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is provided to small and marginal farmers, payable in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 each. The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU