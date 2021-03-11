Bengal polls: Calcutta HC sets aside EC decision rejecting TMC candidate

-
The Calcutta High Court on Thursday passed an order to set aside the Election Commission's rejection of Trinamool Congress candidate Ujjwal Kumar from Joypur assembly seat and permitted him to contest the polls based on nomination papers submitted by him.
The Court passed the order while hearing the matter of rejection of the nomination of TMC candidate from Joypur assembly.
Earlier today, the Election Commission rejected the nomination of Kumar from the Joypur assembly seat.
BJP candidate Narhari Mahato is also in the fray in Joypur. She is a former Forward Bloc MP who recently joined the BJP.
Elections to 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.
West Bengal is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and the BJP in the fray.
While Mamata Banerjee is seeking her third consecutive term, BJP has set a target of winning 200 seats in the 294-member state Assembly.
