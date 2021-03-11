Will continue poll campaigning on wheelchair, if necessary: Mamata

-
ALSO READ
Mamata Banerjee to contest from Nandigram in West Bengal Assembly polls
'Insulted' Mamata Banerjee refuses to speak at Netaji event in Kolkata
India should have four capitals on a rotation basis: Mamata Banerjee
After attack on Mamata, TMC appeals to workers to maintain peace
West Bengal minister resigns from Mamata Banerjee cabinet ahead of polls
-
Injured West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday vowed to get back to canvassing for the upcoming Assembly elections within the next couple of days.
Releasing a video clip from her hospital bed at SSKM where she was rushed to late Wednesday, the Trinamool Congress supremo said: "I received injuries in my leg and ligaments. Hopefully I will be discharged in a couple of days.
"There will be problems in my leg but I shall not cancel any of my political programmes. I will take part in the campaigns on a wheelchair, if necessary".
She also appealed to all her party workers and supporters to maintain discipline and peace across the state. "I urge everyone not to indulge in any action that will disrupt normal life," he added.
Banerjee hoped that she would be able to get back to her work in the next two-three days. "I will manage it. I will not waste any of my scheduled meetings," she promised.
Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Bengal unit on Thursday demanded a high-level probe into the incident in which Mamata Banerjee had received leg injuries on Wednesday evening.
A delegation led by BJP leader Sabyasachi Dutta and Shisir Bajoria went to the office of the Election Commission (EC) and demanded release of the original footage of the incident and the place of occurrence.
"We demand the immediate release of the video footage of the incident. If that is not done the EC will be held responsible for the entire security lapse. If the chief minster of the state is not secure then what about the security of common voters in Bengal during the elections," said Dutta, praying for the Trinamool chief's speedy recovery.
Purba Medinipur's District Magistrate Vibhu Guel, police superintendent Praveen Prakash and the state's deputy inspector general of police (DIG-Midnapore range) Kunal Agarwal on Thursday visited the spot near Birulia Anchal. They also spoke to locals and recorded the eyewitness' versions.
--IANS
sbn/in
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU