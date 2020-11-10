Bihar elections: NDA crosses halfway mark while leading on 125 seats

The (NDA) has crossed halfway mark as per the Election Commission of India's (ECI) latest trends for 238 of 243 seats at around 11

While Mahagathbandhan is ahead on 101 seats - RJD 62, 20, Left 19, BSP leads on 1, AIMIM on 2, LJP on 5 and independents also ahead on 4.

ECI trends for 223 of 243 seats at around 10:56 am -- NDA was leading on 117 seats -- BJP 63, JDU 48, Vikassheel Insaan Party 5, HAM-1.

Mahagathbandhan was ahead on 95 seats - RJD 61, 19, Left 15 BSP and All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) have a lead on one seat each, LJP on four and independents on five.

Counting of votes polled in Bihar Assembly began at 8 am on Tuesday at 55 counting centres across 38 districts of the state.

On one side is the NDA, which includes JD-U (115 seats), BJP (110 seats), Vikassheel Insaan Party (11 seats) and Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (7 seats).

Mahagathbandhan constitutes RJD (144 seats) and the with 70 seats. Other alliance partners include the CPI-ML (19 seats), CPI (6 seats), and the CPIM (4 seats).

Incumbent Chief Minister was the face of the NDA while Mahagathbandhan declared as its chief minister candidate.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)