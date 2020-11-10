Bihar elections: NDA crosses halfway mark while leading on 125 seats

-
ALSO READ
Bihar polls: Lawlessness is nature of RJD, says BJP chief JP Nadda at rally
Bihar: Grand Alliance promises jobs, an end to farm laws if voted to power
Bihar polls: Grand Alliance announces seat-sharing, backs Tejashwi for CM
Vote out the corrupt, give youth a chance in Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav
Ahead of Bihar Assembly polls, Jitan Ram Manjhi set to join NDA again
-
The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has crossed halfway mark as per the Election Commission of India's (ECI) latest trends for 238 of 243 seats at around 11
While Mahagathbandhan is ahead on 101 seats - RJD 62, Congress 20, Left 19, BSP leads on 1, AIMIM on 2, LJP on 5 and independents also ahead on 4.
ECI trends for 223 of 243 seats at around 10:56 am -- NDA was leading on 117 seats -- BJP 63, JDU 48, Vikassheel Insaan Party 5, HAM-1.
Mahagathbandhan was ahead on 95 seats - RJD 61, Congress 19, Left 15 BSP and All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) have a lead on one seat each, LJP on four and independents on five.
Counting of votes polled in Bihar Assembly elections began at 8 am on Tuesday at 55 counting centres across 38 districts of the state.
On one side is the NDA, which includes JD-U (115 seats), BJP (110 seats), Vikassheel Insaan Party (11 seats) and Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (7 seats).
Mahagathbandhan constitutes RJD (144 seats) and the Congress with 70 seats. Other alliance partners include the CPI-ML (19 seats), CPI (6 seats), and the CPIM (4 seats).
Incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was the face of the NDA while Mahagathbandhan declared Tejashwi Yadav as its chief minister candidate.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor