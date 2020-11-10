Bihar polls: In early trends, NDA leads in 15 seats, Grand Alliance in 9

-
ALSO READ
With 304 MLAs, BJP may easily win at least 8 RS seats from UP: Analysts
Bihar polls: RJD, JDU want to repeat success in phase 3, BJP to make gains
'From lantern era to LED era', Nadda's dig at RJD in Bhagalpur rally
Akhilesh Yadav welcomes SAD's decision to quit NDA against farm bills
LJP shadow looms over NDA as Bihar heads for second phase of polls
-
The NDA is leading in 15 seats,
while the Grand Alliance is ahead in nine constituencies, as per the early trends of counting in Bihar assembly polls.
Official trends showed the BJP is leading in nine seats and its allies JD(U) and Vikassheel Insaan Party in five and one respectively.
The Rashtriya Janata Dal is leading in five seats and its ally Congress in three and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in one seat.
The Bahujan Samaj Party is leading in one seat.
Counting of votes got underway at 8 am and postal ballots were opened first and these trends are mostly based on these ballots.
Officials said the final results may be delayed a bit this time owing to an increase in the number of polling stations in view of the coronavirus pandemic.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor