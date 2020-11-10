Bihar polls: In early trends, NDA leads in 15 seats, Grand Alliance in 9

The NDA is leading in 15 seats,



while the Grand Alliance is ahead in nine constituencies, as per the early trends of counting in Bihar assembly polls.

Official trends showed the BJP is leading in nine seats and its allies JD(U) and Vikassheel Insaan Party in five and one respectively.

The is leading in five seats and its ally in three and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in one seat.

The Bahujan Samaj Party is leading in one seat.

Counting of votes got underway at 8 am and postal ballots were opened first and these trends are mostly based on these ballots.

Officials said the final results may be delayed a bit this time owing to an increase in the number of polling stations in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)