BJP, Congress hold rallies using government funds, says Mayawati

When Lok Sabha elections are held, the BJP and Congress hold public meetings using government funds and the energy they have now during the winter season is derived from the money of the poor people, Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati told ANI on Saturday.
On the occasion of the new year, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati took the opportunity to take a dig at her political rivals ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections and terming Opposition parties 'anti-people' urged citizens to vote them out in the upcoming polls.
"The elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Punjab are near. On the first day of this New Year, I urge the citizens to take the chance to vote out the anti-people parties in the upcoming polls this year," said Mayawati.
The BSP chief said that the big parties which have been in power in the Centre like BJP and Congress, only show up ahead of state or regional polls by conducting extravagant rallies.
"The rallies that they hold are from Central fund derived from taxpayers' money. My party cannot afford such big election rallies even if we want to. BSP is a poor man's party which consists of people like labourers," said Mayawati.
She said her party ideology is against holding extravagant rallies.
"As far as election publicity is concerned, BSP has its own way of functioning which is different from other parties," added the former UP CM. "Other parties get money from big industrialists and ponzi scams; BSP doesn't," said Mayawati.
