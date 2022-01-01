PM to hold rally on Jan 9 in Lucknow to mark ending of Jan Vishwas Yatra

The Jan Vishwas Yatra has been an effective and successful outreach programme of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to all the 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the elections, said party MLC Vidyasagar Sonkar on Friday.

Vidyasagar Sonkar is the state Jan Vishwas Yatra chief of BJP.

Speaking to ANI, Sonkar said, "Beginning on December 19, the 15-day Jan Vishwas Yatra has been an effective and great outreach programme of BJP to all 403 assemblies in Uttar Pradesh. The Yatra instilled enthusiasm among the party workers in all the assemblies. Through the Yatra, the party has reached out to every village and every household and conveyed its message even before the announcement of the election date in Uttar Pradesh."

He said the party will successfully conclude the Jan Vishwas Yatra on January 3, 2022. Senior ministers and officials of BJP participated in this yatra. He said there were designated chiefs for every yatra. For Yatra, raths and SUVs were provided by the party.

"Meetings, public meetings and roadshows were organized during the Yatra. Programmes of party morchas were held in all 403 assemblies. The yatras were also on night stay in all the assemblies. Through the Jan Vishwas Yatra, BJP addressed the workers' convention in all the Assemblies of Uttar Pradesh before the start of the elections," Sonkar said.

"Prime Minister will address a mega rally marking the conclusion of Jan Vishwas Yatra on January 9, 2022 in However, the programme is still proposed, as soon as the approval is received, the schedule will also be released," the BJP leader said.

The first Jan Vishwas Yatra started from Mathura on December 19 and will end on December 31 in Bareilly. The head of this yatra is BJP MLC Dr Manvendra Pratap Singh. The second such Yatra is headed by BJP MP Satish Gautam that began from Bijnor and will end in Rampur on January 1, 2022.

The third Jan Vishwas Yatra headed by Union Minister Baburam Nishad started from Jhansi and will end on January 2 at Kanpur-Bithoor. Its head is Baburam Nishad, Minister of State with a status.

Headed by BJP MLC Vijay Bahadur Pathak, the fourth Yatra began from Ambedkar Nagar and will end at Kakori on January 3.

The fifth yatra started from Ballia and will end at Basti on January 3. BJP MP Harish Dwivedi is heading this yatra.

Starting from Ghazipur, the sixth Yatra will end on January 3 at Amethi. It is headed by party MP Vinod Sonkar.

Among the key leaders who participated in the Yatra include BJP national president JP Nadda, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Several union ministers such as Nitin Gadkari, Dharmendra Pradhan, Smriti Irani and Uttar Pradesh BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh, state Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma have also marked their presence in Jan Vishwas Yatra.

Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh are slated for early next year.

