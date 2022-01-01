BJP names candidates for 3 assembly seats in Banda district of UP

-
Bahujan Samaj Party's general secretary Satish Chandra Misra on Friday declared candidates for three assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh's Banda distrct for the state's upcoming assembly polls.
All three Banda assembly seats are presently held by BJP leaders.
Addressing a public meeting on Friday in Banda, Mishra named former Leader of Opposition in UP Legislative Assembly Gaya Charan Dinkar as the party's candidate from Naraini assembly constituency, reserved for SC.
Dinkar was the Leader of Opposition from 2016 to 2017.
"On the directions of 'Behanjee' (BSP chief Mayawati), Dheeraj Rajput will be fielded from Banda and Ramsevak Shukla from Baberu, he said.
The Naraini assembly seat is currently held by BJP's Rajkaran Kabir, Banda by Prakash Dwivedi and Baberu by Chandrapal Kushwaha.
