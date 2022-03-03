BJP is 'losing' in UP, says Mamata while campaigning for SP

Describing herself as a "fighter", West Bengal Chief Minister on Thursday alleged that she was attacked by workers after she arrived for campaigning in Uttar Pradesh in support of the

"I was coming from the airport yesterday and going to the (Dashashwamedh) ghat. Midway, some workers, who have nothing in their brain except violence, stopped my vehicle. They hit my car, pushed me and told me to go back," Banerjee claimed.

"It was then that I thought, they are going out (of power). They are completely gone, their defeat is imminent," the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief said.

Banerjee said she was in Uttar Pradesh for a political meeting and wondered why the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was so bothered about it.

"I am not a coward, I am a fighter. I have fought for a long time. The CPM attacked me in the past, I was attacked with sticks and shots were fired at me several times in the past. But I never bowed down," she added.

Banerjee said when "abuses were being hurled" at her on Wednesday, she got down from the car and stood silent for some time to see what the attackers could do.

"I wanted to see what you can do. How much strength you have. But you are a coward. I saw it and thanked them. They attacked my car, pushed me. I said thank you because I knew the message is clear that the is losing, why else attack me," she claimed.

I am not scared. I am not a coward. I am a fighter. I faced thrashings & bullets several times in my life. But I never bowed down. Yesterday when they were surrounding me, I got down from my car & faced them to see what they can do. They are cowards: WB CM pic.twitter.com/aOXnYA5zO4 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2022

She said if her coming to Uttar Pradesh once can ensure BJP's defeat, she would come to the state a thousand times.

"It's not so easy, Khela hoga," Banerjee said, referring to the Hindi variation of the Bangla phrase which was the poll anthem of the TMC in West Bengal elections last year in which it defeated the BJP.

