BJP will win over 80% seats in UP: CM Yogi after casting vote in Gorakhpur

-
ALSO READ
UP polls: CM Yogi slams turncoats, says BJP will win 300-plus seats
UP polls: BJP's election committee meeting underway to finalise candidates
CM Yogi Adityanath likely to contest UP Assembly elections from Ayodhya
UP floods: Yogi Adityanath says state govt stands with all citizens
BJP to finalise candidates for Assembly polls at CEC meeting today
-
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday cast his vote in Gorakhpur in the sixth phase polling for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and said that the Bharatiya Janata Party will win over 80 per cent of seats in the state.
Adityanath is contesting the polls from the Gorakhpur Urban Assembly seat.
After casting the vote, the Chief Minister appealed to the electorate to vote on the issues of development and security.
Addressing the media, he said, "I hope people will vote in large numbers. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the BJP will set a record in the poll victory by winning a large number of seats. We will win over 80 per cent of the seats in the state."
"Vote for development and security, vote for the BJP," he added.
Earlier in the day, Adityanath said the UP Assembly elections have reached the decisive stage. Each vote for the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party will help UP in becoming India's number one economy.
He said that it is time to decide between the BJP and terror-supporting people in an apparent swipe at the Samajwadi Party (SP) after one of the relatives of a convict in the Ahmedabad serial bomb blast case was seen on the campaign trails with the party chief Akhilesh Yadav.
"Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections have reached the decisive stage. You have seen developmental projects in the last five years, be it the inauguration of AIIMS to Kushinagar International Airport. It is time to decide between us and terror-supporting people. Each of your votes will make Uttar Pradesh India's Number one economy," Adityanath said.
Adityanath offered prayers at Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur before the commencement of the polling for the sixth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on Thursday morning.
Polling for the sixth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections began at 7 am today and will continue till 6 pm.
Polling is being held for 57 Assembly constituencies spread across 10 districts, including Gorakhpur, Ambedkarnagar, Ballia, Balrampur, Basti, Deoria, and Kushinagar among others.
A total of 2,14,62,816 electorates, including 1,14,63,113 males, 99,98,383 females, and 1,320 third genders, are expected to exercise their franchise to decide the fate of 676 candidates.
With 676 candidates in the fray in the sixth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is among the prominent candidates.
Polling for the seventh phase, which will be the last, will be held on March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU