Battle for UP: Akhilesh promises ghee, milk, sugar along with free ration

-
ALSO READ
UP elections: Goons making an exodus under Adityanath govt, says Amit Shah
UP elections 2022: Owaisi now promises two CMs, if his new front gets power
Punjab elections: Rahul Gandhi to launch poll campaign from Jan 3 in Moga
Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022: Do-or-die poll battle on cards
Punjab elections: It's Majithia versus Majithia versus Majithia, literally!
-
Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav said that people will get free ration along with milk, sugar, oil and ghee for the whole year if he forms the government in Uttar Pradesh.
Akhilesh said that people are getting free ration only up to March in the incumbent BJP government, but if they come to power people will get free ration along with 1kg each of oil, ghee and milk powder, for the whole year.
He attacked Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saying that the latter had become restless after seeing SP's growing popularity.
He added that 300 units of electricity and medical treatment for poor will also be free.
The SP chief said that when Yogi Adityanath was not able to bring his home on the track how he could make others' homes better.
"Drainage channels and sever were not made in Gorakhpur. Instead of going in the metro, people travelled in boats during monsoon and now people have made up their mind to write history," he said in a statement.
"BJP leaders are liars. No farmer got double income and no one even got full payment of crops. They stole 5kg from bag of 10kg of ration and the price of cylinder reached to Rs 1,000 from 400. They claim to give 24-hour power supply but the power units were made by SP government."
He said that as many of the youth had to suffer due to lack of recruitment during the BJP government and promised to relax the age limits for youth in government jobs when he comes to power.
Akhilesh also ridiculed the BJP by saying that those who claim to make missiles were not able to make even matchsticks.
--IANS
amita/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU