21.79% voter turnout recorded till 11 am in 6th phase of UP Assembly polls

-
ALSO READ
6th phase of UP polls tomorrow to decide fate of big-wigs, including CM
UP polls 2022 phase 2 LIVE: Early Holi on March 10 with BJP win, says Modi
Elections in five states from Feb 10-March 7; results on March 10: EC
LIVE: Be proud of EVM, over 3.5 bn have used it since 2004, says CEC
BJP, Congress locked in close battle in Manipur Assembly elections
-
A voter turnout of 21.79 per cent was registered till 11 a.m. on Thursday in the ongoing sixth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said.
The ECI also said that the 21.79 per cent voter turnout figure was an approximate trend as the data from some polling stations takes time.
As per the ECI report, Ambedkar Nagar registered 23.15 per cent, Balia 21.85 per cent, Balrampur 18.81 per cent, Basti 23.31 per cent, Deoria 19.64 per cent, Gorakhpur 21.73 percent, Kushinagar 23.23 per cent, Maharajganj 21.22 per cent, Sant Kabir Nagar 20.74 per cent and Siddharthnagar recorded 23.48 per cent.
The Siddharthnagar constituency has recorded the highest number of turnout (approximate trend) of 23.48 per cent till 11 a.m. while the Balrampur constituency has recorded the lowest with 18.81 per cent.
The sixth phase of polling in 57 constituencies, spread over 10 districts, is underway.
Over 2.14 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the sixth phase of Assembly elections in the state. A total of 676 candidates are in the fray in this phase.
--IANS
ams/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU