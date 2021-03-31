BJP leaders distributing large sums of money, alleges Mamata

-
West Bengal chief minister
Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday alleged that BJP leaders were distributing large sums of money running into crores of rupees to influence electoral outcome and asked for action by the Election Commission. The Trinamool Congress supremo also accused BJP of bringing in "hired goons" from outside states such as Uttar Pradesh and Bihar to create disturbance here and urged the ECI to ensure free and fair assembly polls. "There are several BJP leaders sitting in hotels with huge amounts of money and distributing from there. They are conducting horse trading," Banerjee alleged.
She asked "where is the Election Commission? Where is their naka (roadblock) checking," while addressing a rally here. The TMC has in the past too accused the BJP of buying up its cadre with lure of money and positions. "The BJP is bringing goons from Bihar, UP to disrupt peace in Bengal. There are several outsiders here in Bengal," the TMC supremo said. Banerjee also urged the ECI "not to believe the BJP and implement any decision taken on the basis of their version of events". Banerjee, who is contesting from Nandigram assembly seat, was speaking at a rally for party candidates Becharam Manna who is contesting from Singur and Ashima Patra, the sitting MLA and contestant from Dhaniakhali. Earlier in the day at a rally in Goghat, Banerjee had said she has photographs and videos of those who attacked her car in Nandigram on Tuesday and would take up the issue after the elections.
" Let the elections be over in Bengal, then I will take action," the chief minister said.
A visibly agitated Banerjee said of her attackers "I will see which 'gaddar' (traitor) shelters you. Where will you go? To Delhi, Bihar, Rajasthan or UP. I will drag you back here (West Bengal)."
The fiery leader was heckled on Tuesday by alleged opposition party supporters when she visited a TMC worker, undergoing treatment after being beaten up. Her car was then chased by placard waving people, who TMC members said had attacked the vehicle.
