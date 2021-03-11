TMC, BJP leaders to meet top electoral officer today over attack on Mamata

A Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation will hold a meeting with the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) in Kolkata on Thursday over the Nandigram incident, in which state's Chief Minister was allegedly attacked and injured.

The delegation is planning to file a complaint with the CEO about the alleged attack on the party chief.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation will also meet the commission to demand a proper enquiry into the incident.

The West Bengal administration is also investigating the truth about the injuries of Mamata Banerjee, whether it was an attack or accident. Accommodating the same, Purba Medinipur District Magistrate Vibhu Goyal and SP Praveen Prakash visited Nandigram's Birulia Bazar on Thursday where TMC chief sustained injuries after being allegedly pushed by unknown people last evening.

However, Congress state unit chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury accused her of resorting to 'nautanki' (theatrics) while its deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma expressed concern over the alleged attack and stated that hatred and violence were unacceptable in a democracy.

The West Bengal Congress chief Chowdhury claimed that the Chief Minister was indulging in hypocrisy to gain sympathy.

Elections to 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

