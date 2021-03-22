It's time to give befitting reply to 'toll bazi' govt: Goyal targets TMC

-
ALSO READ
Bengal polls: BJP to make inroads but TMC will prevail, predict two surveys
TMC faces fresh spate of defections; 5 sitting MLAs, other leaders join BJP
West Bengal polls: Mamata files nomination from Nandigram assembly seat
After polls are announced, law and order become responsibility of EC: TMC
West Bengal Assembly elections: TMC delegation to meet ECI on Friday
-
Lashing out at the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that time has come to give a befitting reply to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led government, which is involved in "toll bazi".
"A syndicate exists in West Bengal. People of West Bengal were bereaved from development. This toll bazi, syndicate money government which did not allow development.... time has come to give a befitting reply to this government," Goyal said while addressing a poll rally in Purulia.
When there will be BJP at the Centre and West Bengal, both will work for the development, he said.
The BJP leader also referred to an incident where Banerjee refused to speak at an event organised to celebrate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary in Kolkata and asked if chanting Jai Shri Ram is a crime.
"Some days back, your CM refused to deliver a speech at a programme after someone from the audience chanted Jai Shri Ram. Is chanting Jai Shri Ram a crime? West Bengal is probably the only state where Durga idol immersion is stopped by the government," he said.
Addressing another rally in Kolkata, Goyal targeted the TMC regime over "pathetic" infrastructure in West Bengal and also condemned violence in the state.
"It is a sad thing to see the pathetic condition of infrastructure in West Bengal. Violence is condemnable. Communist and Trinamool Congress governments were involved in violence and supported minority appeasement," he said.
"People of West Bengal suffered misgovernance for years. The time has come to give a befitting reply to the Communist Party and Trinamool Congress... A double-engine government that boost up development is needed here. The survey reports are showing that BJP is forming the government with 200+ seats," Goyal added.
Elections to the 294-member state Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU