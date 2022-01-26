BJP meet to discuss remaining 30 seats in Punjab; list likely on Jan 27

-
ALSO READ
Channi will end up as night watchman only, says Amarinder Singh
Harish Rawat to visit Chandigarh next week amid power tussle in Punjab
Charanjit Singh Channi takes oath as Punjab Chief Minister
Amid Covid surge, Punjab Health Minister suggests ban on political rallies
Punjab polls: Here're average assets of candidates, elected MLAs since 2004
-
Union Home Minister Amit Shah met the Punjab BJP leaders at the party office on Tuesday to discuss the candidates for the remaining seats in Punjab and the next list is likely to be declared on January 27.
Talking to ANI after the meet, Punjab BJP in-charge Dushyant Gautam said, "We have already released the names of 35 candidates and 30 more names are remaining. In today's meeting, most of the work has been done on deciding the names of the rest 30 candidates. Tomorrow (January 26) we will finalise them and announce them the day after tomorrow (January 27)."
While speaking about the election campaign Gautam said, "We will discuss more on it. There has been some discussion today about campaigns and things will move forward according to that."
He further informed that among the 30 names that have been considered, the party has included women, people belonging to scheduled castes, Brahmins, among others. "Special attention has been given to all classes", Gautam added.
BJP President JP Nadda on Monday announces that the party would be contesting 65 seats out of the 117 assembly elections in Punjab. While Captain Amarinder Singh's party is going to contest 37 seats and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa's party on 15 seats. This was announced by BJP President JP Nadda on Monday. Till now BJP has announced the names of its 35 candidates for Punjab.
On Tuesday's meeting, Punjab election in-charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, party in-charge Dushyant Gautam and state president Ashwini Kumar were present along with BJP President JP Nadda.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU