BJP neither gave jobs to youth nor security to women: BSP's Mishra

BSP national general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra on Friday accused the ruling BJP of cheating people, saying neither it could give jobs to the youth nor ensure security for women.
Addressing an election meeting at Dhanuha village under the Madiyahon Assembly constituency, he said development is seen only in newspapers and on TV channels.
"The present government has failed on all fronts. Neither are the youth getting jobs nor women getting security," Mishra said.
He said before the BJP came to power at the Centre, it had promised to deposit Rs 15 lakh into people's bank accounts.
"Now, they are being cheated in the name of extending security to women and the promise of cheap LPG cylinders," Mishra said.
The BSP leader also alleged that women are feeling unsafe under the BJP rule.
