Ahead of 7th phase of UP polls, PM Modi holds mega roadshow in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets supporters during a roadshow for the seventh and last phase of UP Assembly elections, in Varanasi district (Photo: PTI)

Ahead of the seventh and the last phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Prime Minister on Friday held a roadshow in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi.

The Prime Minister began his roadshow by garlanding the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Maldahiya area in Varanasi.

The roadshow is scheduled to conclude at Vishwanath Dham.

PM Modi's roadshow in Varanasi witnessed massive participation from the people.

After the roadshow, PM Modi will offer prayers at Vishwanath Dham Temple following which he will garland the statue of Madan Mohan Malviya located at BHU Gate.

Polling for the seventh phase, which will be the last, will be held on March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)