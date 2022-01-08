BJP to get 'overwhelming majority', says Yogi after EC announces poll dates

Chief Minister on Saturday welcomed the announcement of poll dates in the state and said the will return to power with an "overwhelming majority".

The Election Commission has announced seven-phase voting in starting February 10. Counting of votes will take place in March, along with four other poll-bound states.

"We welcome the festival of democracy.

"With the blessings of the people and on the basis of the double engine government's achievements, the will form its government with an overwhelming majority," Adityanath tweeted in Hindi.

The state will go to polls on February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7.

Counting of votes in Uttar Pradesh, along with Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, will take place on March 10.

The has already announced Adityanath as its chief ministerial face in the politically crucial state.

#WATCH | BJP will be successful in forming in the government again with overwhelming majority when results for Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are announced on March 10. There should be no doubt about it: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath pic.twitter.com/1A0NpUXJOm — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 8, 2022

