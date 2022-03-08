BJP to repeat its 2017 show in Uttar Pradesh: Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma

-
ALSO READ
UP elections 2022: Yogi should go on pilgrimage, says SP's Jaya Bachchan
Yogi Adityanath cabinet in Uttar Pradesh to be expanded
Elections in five states from Feb 10-March 7; results on March 10: EC
In last four-and-a-half yrs, UP was free from riots: Yogi Adityanath
UP polls: BJP's election committee meeting underway to finalise candidates
-
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Monday said the party will repeat its performance of 2017 in the assembly elections.
During his Jaipur visit, Sharma said the achievements of the Modi and Yogi governments have reached households in Uttar Pradesh and its impact will be visible in the results.
"The performance of the party has been similar in the assembly elections to the 2017-assembly election. The number of seats could be higher or could remain near the present tally," he said before the exit polls results were out.
Sharma said that in the last five years, the size of the economy of Uttar Pradesh increased and the government gave government jobs to 4.5 lakh youths.
"Mafias have either left Uttar Pradesh or are in jails. Now there is no casteism or communalism in UP and there is only development. We have contested elections on the agenda of development and the development journey started in UP will continue," he said.
Earlier, Sharma visited Khatu Shyam temple in Sikar and Salasar Balaji temple in Churu district.
He said that he along with his family members visit both the temples every year.
Several exit polls on Monday forecast a clear majority for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh
Exit polls on CNN News 18, Times Now, India Today, Republic TV, News 24 and News X channels showed the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) getting anywhere between 326 and 211 seats, and its main challenger Samajwadi Party-led alliance getting anywhere between 160 and 71 seats in the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU