BJP to repeat its 2017 show in Uttar Pradesh: Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma

Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Monday said the party will repeat its performance of 2017 in the

During his Jaipur visit, Sharma said the achievements of the Modi and Yogi governments have reached households in and its impact will be visible in the results.

"The performance of the party has been similar in the to the 2017-assembly election. The number of seats could be higher or could remain near the present tally," he said before the exit polls results were out.

Sharma said that in the last five years, the size of the economy of increased and the government gave government jobs to 4.5 lakh youths.

"Mafias have either left Uttar Pradesh or are in jails. Now there is no casteism or communalism in UP and there is only development. We have contested elections on the agenda of development and the development journey started in UP will continue," he said.

Earlier, Sharma visited Khatu Shyam temple in Sikar and Salasar Balaji temple in Churu district.

He said that he along with his family members visit both the temples every year.

Several exit polls on Monday forecast a clear majority for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh



Exit polls on CNN News 18, Times Now, India Today, Republic TV, News 24 and News X channels showed the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) getting anywhere between 326 and 211 seats, and its main challenger Samajwadi Party-led alliance getting anywhere between 160 and 71 seats in the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly.

