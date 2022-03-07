UP Assembly elections: 46.40% voter turnout till 3 pm in seventh phase

-
An average voter turnout of 46.40 per cent was recorded in the seventh and the final phase of the ongoing Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on Monday, according to the Election Commission of India.
Polling is underway on 54 Assembly seats spread over nine districts of the state.
Chandauli recorded the highest voter turnout and became the only district to breach the 50 per cent turnout mark till 3 pm with 50.79 per cent.
All the other districts recorded above 40 per cent voter turnout till this time.
The second-highest voter turnout was recorded in Sonbhadra with 49.84 per cent followed by Bhadohi with 47.49 per cent.
Jaunpur recorded a turnout of 47.14 per cent, Mau (46.88 per cent), Ghazipur (46.28 per cent), Azamgarh (45.28 per cent), Mirzapur (44.64 per cent).
Varanasi recorded the lowest voter turnout with 43.76 per cent till 3 pm.
The voting commenced at 7 am and will go on till 6 pm.
The constituencies that are polling today are Atraulia, Gopalpur, Sagadi, Mubarakpur, Azamgarh, Nizamabad, Phulpur-Powai, Deedarganj, Lalganj (SC), Mehnagar (SC), Madhuban, Ghosi, Muhammadabad-Gohna (SC), Mau, Badlapur, Shahganj, Ghazipur, Jangipur, Zahurabad, Mohammedabad, Zamania, Mughalsarai, Sakaldiha, Saidaraja, Chakia (SC), Pindra, Ajgara (SC), Shivpur, Rohaniya, Varanasi North, Varanasi South, Varanasi Cantonment, Sevapuri, Bhadohi, Gyanpur, Aurai (SC), Chanbe (SC), Mirzapur, Majhawan, Chunar, Madihan, Ghorawal, Robertsganj, Obra (ST) and Duddhi (ST). Of these, 11 seats are reserved for scheduled castes and 2 for scheduled tribes.
A total of 2.06 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes while 613 candidates are in the electoral fray in the 54 Assembly seats.
The counting of votes will take place on March 10.
