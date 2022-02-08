BJP UP manifesto promises free power to farmers, Rs 10 trn investment

Uttar Pradesh farmers will get free power for irrigation and more women will get government jobs, said the (BJP) on Tuesday in its election manifesto.

Home minister Amit Shah released the manifesto called ‘Sankalp Patra’ (pledge document) in Lucknow as chief minister Yogi Adityanath and senior party leaders cheered him.

The manifesto seeks to woo different sections of society, especially farmers, youth and women voters. In its farm outreach ahead of the elections, the BJP has promised to expand the minimum support price (MSP) basket for vegetable crops such as potato, tomato, onion etc.

The party has announced to invest Rs 25,000 crore in setting up a strong network of cold chain and warehouses for grading of horticultural crops so that farmers get remunerative prices.

Small and marginal farmers would benefit from a proposed Rs 5,000 crore irrigation scheme, apart from getting free power.

To impress the state’s western region, which goes to polls Thursday, the party announced a Rs 5,000 crore scheme for modernising sugar mills.

Besides, the sugar mills would be mandated to settle the cane payment within 14 days lest they would be subjected to pay interest thereon.

Shah said that BJP would strive to get Rs 10 trillion investment if it returns to power in UP even as the per capita income would be doubled. “We will ensure that UP becomes the top economy in India and the state also tops the ease of doing business chart,” he said.

Besides, three ultramodern data centres would be established in UP for ensuring data security and promoting data centre parks in the state. The party also promised to set up a mega leather park in Kanpur.

The number of women government employees would be doubled and women above the age of 60 years would get free commutation in public transport. The party promised to give free domestic gas cylinders on Holi and Diwali too.

To strengthen the health sector, six mega heath parks would be set up at an investment of Rs 30,000 crore, while Rs 10,000 crore would be set up to boost the health and medical infra sector in UP.

The party promised to set up an ITI in every block of the state, while two digital learning centres would be established in Lucknow and Noida. Every division would be provided with at least one university.

The party said a Lata Mangeshkar Performing Arts Centre would be set up in UP to pay homage to the singing legend who died in Mumbai on Sunday.

Besides, the wards of labourers would be given free education till the graduation level, while the pensions for the disadvantaged sections would be increased.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), there are more than 150 million registered voters in UP, which has the country’s highest assembly constituencies numbering 403.

UP assembly elections are scheduled in seven rounds in February and March 2022. Votes will be counted on March 10.