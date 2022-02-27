BJP will sweep Prayagraj, win over 300 seats in UP: Rita Bahuguna Joshi

Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Prayagaraj Lok Sabha constituency on Sunday cast her vote in the fifth phase of the ongoing polls in Uttar Pradesh and asserted that her party would win more than 300 seats in the 403-seat Assembly in the state.

Speaking to ANI after casting her vote, Joshi said, "The ground feedback is clear that the people are leaning towards the We are expecting 70 per cent voters' turnout (in this phase) in and we will win all the seats from here. We are hoping to win more than 300 seats."

Polling is underway in Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Barabaki, Bahraich, Shrawasti, Gonda, Amethi and Raebareli.

As many as 692 candidates are in the fray in the fifth phase whose political fate will be decided by around 2.24 crore electorates. The polling will conclude at 6 pm today.

Polling for four phases of the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections has already concluded and the fifth phase is underway today.

Polling for the remaining two phases will take place on March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)