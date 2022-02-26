This election is for saving democracy, constitution: Akhilesh on UP polls

-
ALSO READ
Elections in five states from Feb 10-March 7; results on March 10: EC
LIVE: Be proud of EVM, over 3.5 bn have used it since 2004, says CEC
Akhilesh Yadav shielded terrorists when he was CM of UP: J P Nadda
UP polls: Akhilesh announces SOPs for farmers, takes pledge to defeat BJP
Akhilesh's generals: Here're the partymen crucial to SP's poll management
-
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls are for saving democracy and the country's Constitution, which will be "destroyed" by the BJP if it returns to power in the state.
In an apparent jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Yadav said though the BJP government talks about "sabka saath, sabka vikas", its people are backward only in documents and not by birth.
These elections are for saving democracy and the Constitution, he said. If the BJP comes to power, it will destroy both, Yadav alleged in an election rally here.
Attacking ruling party over law and order, Yadav said the maximum custodial deaths have taken place under their government.
Even an IPS officer is absconding in a case of illegal recovery and his arrest is yet to be made, he said.
Attacking Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Yadav said he calls him a "rioter" but doesn't see his own face in the mirror.
The BJP government is making tall claims about giving free ration to the poor but the scheme will be stopped after March, Yadav said.
If the SP forms the government in the polls, the poor will be given free ration for full five years, he promised.
Yadav said people of the state are upset due to stray cattle and promised that after coming to power, his party's government will build cowshed for the cattle besides saving crops from them.
He also claimed of sweeping the Assembly polls.
"After the fifth and sixth phase of polling, Baba will go home," he said targeting the CM.
The Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are being held in seven phases, the fifth of which will be held on Sunday.
The results will be declared on March 10.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU