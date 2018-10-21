Centre, states on hiring spree ahead of polls: 330K govt jobs up for grabs!

The central and state governments seem to be on a hiring spree ahead of the 2019 general election in which unemployment could be a key issue. This includes the world’s largest recruitment drive by the Indian Railways at a time when the Narendra Modi government is facing criticism over alleged jobless growth.

The unemployment rate rose to 6.4 per cent in August 2018, compared to 4.1 per cent a year ago. Conservative estimates show that over 330,000 people could be recruited for various posts and categories across the country by the end of 2019. The railways, the ...