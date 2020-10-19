Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel launches Cong theme song for Bihar polls

-
ALSO READ
Bihar elections: "Mahagathbandhan' seat sharing talks hit roadblock
Bihar Assembly elections 2020: Fadnavis, Sushil Modi meet JDU leaders
LJP releases 2nd list of candidates; says JD(U) will push Bihar back
Bihar Assembly elections 2020: PM Narendra Modi to address 12 rallies
After LJP shocker, Bihar witnesses intense but muted political activities
-
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh
Baghel on Sunday launched Congress theme song for the Bihar polls at the party headquarters here.
The song "Bole Bihar Badle Sarkar" has been prepared by the party's social media team, a statement from the Bihar unit of the Congress said.
In the song, the grand old party has highlighted poor condition of education, huge unemployment, rising corruption, uncontrolled crime and failure to deal with surging coronavirus cases in the state during 15 years rule of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
The song emphasised on change of government in the state to bring allround developent.
Congress has been fighting the ongoing Bihar elections as a partner of Grand Alliance spearheaded by the RJD.
The grand old party has got 70 seats out of a total of 243 seats in the state assembly.
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address two election meetings on October 23 at Kahalgaon in Bhagalpur and Hisua in Nawada to seek support for the anti-NDA grouping.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor