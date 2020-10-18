Chidambaram urges voters in Bihar, MP to take vow of 'unity over division'

-
-
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday cited Democratic candidate in the US elections Joe Biden's remarks about choosing hope over fear and unity over division, to urge people going to vote in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and elsewhere in India to take a similar vow.
Besides the Assembly polls in Bihar in three phases starting October 28, bypolls to one Lok Sabha and 56 assembly seats including 28 in Madhya Pradesh, spread across 12 states, will be held on November 3 and 7.
"Mr Joe Biden, Democratic candidate in the US elections said yesterday 'We choose hope over fear, unity over division, science over fiction and yes, truth over lies'," Chidambaram said.
"That's a good vow that the people of Bihar, MP and elsewhere should take when they go to the polling booths this month," he said in a series of tweets.
The election of Jacinda Ardern as the Prime Minister of New Zealand gives us hope that decency and progressive values can win elections in a democracy, the former Union Minister said.
New Zealand Prime Minister Ardern has been re-elected in a landslide victory in the country's general election.
