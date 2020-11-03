Counting underway for six Rajasthan civic body elections held in 2 phases

-
ALSO READ
Congress wants to divide municipal corporations of 3 Rajasthan cities: BJP
IPL 2020: Our top three batsmen need to bat longer, says Steve Smith
33 housing projects worth Rs 4,197 cr accorded final approval under SWAMIH
Covid-19 hinterland digest: Jaipur and Jodhpur, tales of misery in 2 cities
National Law University student death: SC reserves order on CBI probe
-
Counting of votes of the elections held in two phases in the six municipal corporations of Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota in Rajasthan is underway on Tuesday.
A total of 2,238 candidates are in the fray for the 560 wards of the six newly-formed municipal corporations of Jaipur Heritage, Jaipur Greater, Jodhpur North, Jodhpur South, Kota North and Kota South.
An Election Commission spokesperson said the counting of votes started from 9 am and the process was underway.
A total of 60.42 per cent voters had cast their votes in Jaipur Heritage, Kota North and Jodhpur North in the first phase last Thursday to elect ward councilors of these corporations.
In the second phase, 59.96 per cent voters had cast their votes in Jaipur Greater, Jodhpur South and Kota South Municipal Corporation on Sunday.
According to the spokesperson, notification for the post of mayor of these corporations will be released on Wednesday. The last date for submission of nomination papers is Thursday. They will be scrutinised the next day, they will be able to withdraw their names on Saturday.
Voting for the mayor will be held from 10 am to 2 pm next Tuesday, while the counting of votes will take place immediately after the end of the voting.
Similarly, the election for the deputy mayor will take place next Wednesday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor