Crime rate dropped in UP during past 5 years under Yogi-govt: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader on Sunday said that the crime rate has reduced in during the past five years under the leadership of Chief Minister

Shah informed that has recorded a decline of 70 per cent in dacoity, 29 per cent in murders, 69 per cent in looting, and other crimes during the five-year tenure of Adityanath.

Addressing a public rally in UP's Nautanwa city, the Home Minister said, " In the last five years, there was a decline of 70 per cent in dacoity, 29 per cent in murders, 69 per cent in looting, 35 per cent in kidnapping and 52 per cent in rapes in under Yogi government."

Shah, while addressing a public rally in UP's Ballia earlier on Sunday, said that Uttar Pradesh was number one in crime during Akhilesh Yadav's regime.

"Under SP- loots, murders, rapes were at no. 1. Akhilesh, shame on you! How can you come to people to seek votes? You have done nothing for the people. Under Yogi Ji's leadership, there have been 70 per cent fall in loot, 29 per cent fall in murders," he stated.

He further said that the SP, the BSP and the Congress have done nothing except spreading the poison of casteism and giving strength to the mafia while Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done the work of securing the country.

Elections for the fifth phase concluded on Sunday evening in districts of Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Barabaki, Bahraich, Shrawasti, Gonda, Amethi and Raebareli.

Polling for the remaining two phases will take place on March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

