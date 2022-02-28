UP Assembly polls: EC bars BJP candidate from campaigning for 24 hours

-
ALSO READ
Elections in five states from Feb 10-March 7; results on March 10: EC
LIVE: Be proud of EVM, over 3.5 bn have used it since 2004, says CEC
'Zero' communal riots in UP since 2017, says Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
Akhilesh's generals: Here're the partymen crucial to SP's poll management
People consider Samajwadi Party as alternative to BJP, says Akhilesh
-
The Election Commission (EC) on Sunday barred a BJP candidate in the Uttar Pradesh polls from campaigning for 24 hours for making communal remarks.
The 24-hour ban from campaigning for Raghvendra Pratap Singh, who is contesting the polls from the Domariyaganj Assembly seat, begins from 6 am on Monday.
While issuing its order, the poll watchdog referred to a video clip in which Singh broadly said in Bhojpuri that Hindus who "go to the other side" (and vote for the rival candidate) have Muslim blood flowing in their veins.
The EC also provided the transcript of the purported remarks.
It noted that an FIR has already been lodged against Singh under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and election laws.
Singh had submitted that the time provided to him for furnishing the reply to the notice was not sufficient and had sought extra time. But the commission rejected his plea.
Singh had also asserted that the inference was drawn upon by the incomplete video and transcript, and the statement was made by him only as a consoling gesture in respect of grievances regarding atrocities committed by particular individuals of the locality.
The order said the EC again saw the video recording of the speech and observed that the references made in the impugned speech were "utterly irresponsible, provocative and threatening in nature, and the same has undertone and propensity to disturb religious harmony of society".
It deplored the statement made by Singh and censured him for the violation of the Model Code of Conduct and election laws.
"Commission, hereby orders under Article 324 of the Constitution of India and all other powers enabling in this behalf, to prohibit him from holding any public meetings, public processions, public rallies, road shows and interviews, public utterances in media (electronic, print, social media) etc. in connection with ongoing elections for 24 hours from 06:00 am on 28.02.2022 (Monday)," the order read.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU