People have made all three Cong rivals indolent in UP: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Vadra on Sunday accused the people of Uttar Pradesh of making all three rivals of her party useless by their overindulgence of their whims.

She also accused chief Mayawati of never coming out of her house in the last five years, the of missing from UP as women faced atrocities there and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being unaware of woes of UP people despite being omniscient.

Addressing an election meeting here, Vadra also accused the three parties of only being interested in taking people's votes on the basis of caste and religion while caring little for them and their welfare.

hurled the allegation against the people of UP citing the example of children rendered indolent due to the people's overindulgence of their whims.

"At the time of elections, somebody will talk about bulldozers, somebody about terror, somebody about Pakistan, somebody of religion and caste. Why are they doing it? Gandhi asked.

Holding people responsible for allegedly making political parties talk of things devoid of their interest, said, Sorry to say but the politics which has been going on in the state for the past 30 years, is because of your encouragement.

Gandhi attacked the chief accusing her of never coming out of her home during the last five years.

"The leader never came out of her house in the past five years. I thought she would come out during the elections but she did not do even that, she said.

She also attacked Prime Minister Modi, accusing him of being unaware of the problem of stary cattle in Uttar Pradesh despite being antaryami and sarvgyani (omniscient) andbeo remaining aware of international situations.

"People say the Prime Minister is 'antaryami' (omniscient) and 'sarvagyani'. If you speak against him in a room, he will come to know of it. He has information about everything, she said.

But last week, he told you that he does not know about the problem of the stray cattle and then he said as the problem has come to his notice, it will be resolved," Priyanka Gandhi said.

She scoffed at the PM's alleged ignorance about the woes of people in UP despite knowing what's happening in the United States and Russia and elsewhere in the world.

Targeting Samajwadi Party, Priyanka Gandhi asked, Did the SP fight for the farmers who died (in Lakhimpur Kheri violence)?



These three parties are not concerned about your problems, and they do not understand it. They are only interested in taking your vote on the basis of caste and religion. They will enter into agreement with each other whether they are in government or the opposition. Only the Congress will never do any pact with the BJP," she asserted.

