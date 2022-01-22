Day after Utpal resigns from BJP, party urges him to reconsider decision

-
A day after former Chief Minister late Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal stirred controversy by resigning from the BJP and stated that he would contest the upcoming elections as an independent candidate from Panaji, the BJP in Goa on Saturday urged him to reconsider his decision.
"The party also had discussions and had given him many solutions, suggestions and even now we would like him to reconsider his decision. The BJP is a family and in a family we all need to come together and work," state BJP spokesperson Narendra Sawaikar told a press conference in Panaji.
Utpal resigned from the party, days after he was denied a ticket to contest from the Panaji seat, which was represented by his father Manohar Parrikar since 1994. Parrikar died in 2019.
The ticket has been allotted to sitting BJP MLA Atanasio Monserrate, who has been accused of raping minor girl in 2018.
"The BJP leadership has taken a decision (on dropping Utpal) after thinking about it, after taking feedback from the local situation. Our party works in a systematic way and whatever decisions the party takes, everyone should abide by them," Sawaikar said.
