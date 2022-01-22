Denied ticket by BJP, ex-Goa CM Laxmikant Parsekar to quit party

-
ALSO READ
Goa polls: BJP tried to convince Utpal Parrikar, says Atanasio Monserrate
Big challenge for BJP in 2022 to save Gujarat; win Uttar Pradesh again
AAP, TMC will be 'marginal players' in Goa assembly polls: P Chidambaram
Atmosphere 'favourable' for Congress in Goa: Chidambaram on 2022 polls
Cong ready to take support of any party willing to defeat BJP: Chidambaram
-
Former Goa chief minister and senior BJP leader Laxmikant Parsekar, who was denied ticket by the party for the next month's state Assembly elections, on Saturday said he will resign from the ruling party.
Talking to PTI, the 65-year-old leader said he does not wish to remain in the party and will formally submit his resignation by this evening.
Parsekar currently heads the BJP's manifesto committee for the upcoming Goa elections and is also a member of the party's core committee.
The BJP has nominated sitting MLA Dayanand Sopte from Mandrem Assembly segment, which Parsekar had represented between 2002 and 2017. Sopte had defeated Parsekar in the 2017 state polls as a Congress candidate, but joined the ruling party in 2019 along with nine other leaders.
"As of now, I have decided to resign. What I should be doing next, would be decided later, Parsekar said.
He said that Sopte has been neglecting the original BJP workers in Mandrem, due to which there is large-scale resentment among them.
Parsekar was the chief minister of Goa between 2014 and 2017. He was selected to head the state after the then chief minister Manohar Parrikar was inducted into the Union cabinet as the Defence Minister.
The BJP has announced its first list of 34 candidates for the February 14 Goa Assembly elections. There are total 40 seats in the state.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU