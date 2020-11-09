In pictures: A quiet birthday for Tejashwi after exit polls' win prediction

Tejashwi Yadav celebrates his birthday with his family
A day ahead of the counting of votes polled in the three-phase Bihar Assembly elections, the family and supporters of Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav wished him on his 31st birthday.
Tejashwi-era in Bihar?
The RJD supporters were visibly in a celebratory mood on the Patna roads even as Tejashwi's elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav, eldest siter Dr Misa Bharti, and mother Rabri Devi conveyed their best wishes to Tejashwi on the occasion.
Supporters celebrate
RJD supporters were assembling at Rabri Devi's official residence at 10, Circular Road, carrying flowers, balloons, and garlands for Tejashwi, who is the CM face of the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar.
Exit polls
Adding to RJD supporters' enthusiasm were the predictions of various exit polls on November 7, which claimed a good show by the Mahagathbandhan in the elections. According to India Today-Axis My India poll predictions, Tejashwi Yadav is set to dislodge Nitish Kumar from power as the Mahagathbandhan is likely to win 139-161 seats.
RJD sets new rules
With exit polls predicting victory for the RJD-led Grand Alliance, the party Sunday warned its workers against indulging in celebratory firing and "uncivil behaviour" towards rivals on the day of counting of votes on November 10, irrespective of the results.