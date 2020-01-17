Delhi Assembly elections: AAP to release 'Kejriwal's Guarantee Card'

-
Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party will release 'Kejriwal's Guarantee Card' before the Assembly elections as part of its poll campaign, party city convenor Gopal Rai said on Friday.
"We started working in September and held public meeting and also launched a report card. We have reached 3.5 million houses in our campaign," Rai told media.
He added that a 'guarantee card' will be issued by party chief Arvind Kejriwal.
"The Chief Minister will launch 'Kejriwal ka Guarantee Card' before January 23. That will be different from the manifesto," Rai said.
However, he refused to share the details on the same and said the Chief Minister will do that.
"With this card, Kejriwal will hold another round of townhall meeting," Rai said.
