Delhi Assembly polls: Chandni Chowk smallest, Matiala biggest electorate

As Delhi goes to polls, every constituency matters. But very few would know that Matiala is the biggest constituency among the 70 seats, while Chandni Chowk of Old Delhi is the smallest.

There are 4,19,935 voters in Matiala constituency. It has 1,53,364 female constituents and 2,26,556 male constituents. Chandni Chowk on the other hand has just 56,315 female constituents and 68,841 male constituents. In total it has 1,25,172 eligible voters.

The second largest constituency in terms of electorate is Vikaspuri which has 3,98,229 voters in totality.

The 70-member Delhi Assembly will go to the polls in a single phase on February 8, while the counting of votes will take place on February 11, the Election Commission said on Monday, adding that the model code of conduct has come into play with immediate effect.

The national poll watchdog has also published the final electoral list, informing that 1,47,03,692 electors are eligible to cast their franchise in the Delhi elections to decide the fate of candidates of AAP, BJP and Congress -- the three key parties in the fray.

There are 13,750 polling stations in Delhi, a 16.89 per cent increase over the 11,763 polling stations in 2015.

