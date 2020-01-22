Delhi elections: Here's the full list of AAP candidates, constituency-wise

-
ALSO READ
Delhi election 2020: Here's full list of BJP candidates for all 70 seats
Delhi election 2020: Here's the full of Congress candidates for 70 seats
Delhi election 2020: How to check voter list, polling booth, and other FAQs
Reality check on AAP claims as party gets ready for Delhi assembly polls
Delhi Election 2020 Live Updates: Polling on Feb 8, results on Feb 11
-
Aam Admi Party (AAP) has released the full list of candidates for the upcoming Delhi Legislative Assembly elections. The party will contest on all 70 seats.
The 2020 Delhi elections will be held on February 8, 2020 and the results will be announced on February 11, 2020. The last date for filing of the nomination was January 21, 2020.
Key candidates
AAP’s face and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be re-contesting from New Delhi seat where he had defeated former CM, Sheila Dikshit. Deputy CM Manish Sisodhia will be contesting from Patparganj. AAP has fielded party heavyweights Saurabh Bharadwaj from Greater Kailash, Atishi Marlena from Kalkaji, and Raghav Chaddha from Rajindar Nagar seat. Party’s Muslim face MLA Amanatullah Khan wll contest from Jamia. The party has also given ticket to former Congress leader Prahlad Singh Sawhney who will contest from Chandni Chowk.
The party has also given 8 tickets to women candidates.
ALSO READ: Delhi polls 2020: Here's the full list of Congress candidates for 70 seats
Election 2020
In the previous election, Aam Aadmi Party swept the election with 67 seats while BJP managed to win 3 seats and Congress failed to open its account. AAP's vote share was 54.3%.
ALSO READ: Delhi election 2020: How to check voter list, polling booth, and other FAQs
In this election, AAP will try to match its performance from five years ago. The party is banking on the popularity of Arvind Kejriwal and the promises of education, healthcare, water and electricity. The party had failed to win any Lok Sabha seat in 2019 and finished third in terms of vote share as well.
ALSO READ: Delhi election 2020: Here's full list of BJP candidates for all 70 seats
Here is the constituency-wise full list of AAP candidates contesting elections in 70 assembly seats of Delhi.
Narela: Sharad Kumar
Burari: Sanjeev Jha
Timarpur: Dilip Pandey
Adarsh Nagar: Pawan Sharma
Badli: Ajesh Yadav
Rithala: Mahinder Goyal
Bawana: Jai Bhagwan Upkar
Mundka: Dharampal Lakra
Kirari: Rituraj Jha
Sultanpur Majra: Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat
Nangloi Jat: Raghuvinder Shokeen
Mangol Puri: Rakhi Birla
Rohini: Rajesh Nama Bansiwala
Shalimar Bagh: Bandana Kumari
Shakur Basti: Satyendar Jain
Tri Nagar: Preeti Tomar
Wazirpur: Rajesh Gupta
Model Town: Akhilesh Pati Tripathi
Sadar Bazar: Som Dutt
Chandni Chowk: Prahlad Singh Sawhney
Matia Mahal: Shoaib Iqbal
Ballimaran: Imran Hussain
Karol Bagh: Vishesh Ravi
Patel Nagar: Raaj Kumar Anand
Moti Nagar: Shiv Charan Goel
Madipur: Girish Soni
Rajouri Garden: Dhanwati Chandela
Hari Nagar: Rajkumari Dhillon
Tilak Nagar: Jarnail Singh
Janakpuri: Rajesh Rishi
Vikaspuri: Mahinder Yadav
Uttam Nagar: Naresh Balyan
Dwarka: Vinay Kumar Mishra
Matiala: Gulab Singh
Najafgarh: Kailash Gahlot
Bijwasan: B S Joon
Palam: Bhavna Gaur
Delhi Cantt: Virender Singh Kadian
Rajinder Nagar: Raghav Chadha
New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal
Jangpura: Praveen Kumar
Kasturba Nagar: Madan Lal
Malviya Nagar: Somnath Bharti
R K Puram: Parmila Tokas
Mehrauli: Naresh Yadav
Chhatarpur: Kartar Singh Tanwar
Deoli: Prakash Jarwal
Ambedkar Nagar: Ajay Dutt
Sangam Vihar: Dinesh Mohaniya
Greater Kailash: Saurabh Bharadwaj
Kalkaji: Atishi
Tughlakabad: Sahi Ram
Badarpur: Ram Singh Netaji
Okhla: Amanatullah Khan
Trilokpuri: Rohit Kumar Mehraulia
Kondli: Kuldeep Kumar (Monu)
Patparganj: Manish Sisodia
Laxmi Nagar: Nitin Tyagi
Vishwas Nagar: Deepak Singla
Krishna Nagar: S K Bagga Advocate
Gandhi Nagar: Naveen Choudhary (Deepu)
Shahdara: Ram Niwas Goel
Seema Puri: Rajendra Pal Gautam
Rohtas Nagar: Sarita Singh
Seelampur: Abdul Rehman
Ghonda: Shri Dutt Sharma
Babarpur: Gopal Rai
Gokalpur: Ch Surendra Kumar
Mustafabad: Haji Yunus
Karawal Nagar: Durgesh Pathak
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU