Delhi elections: Here's the full list of AAP candidates, constituency-wise

Aam Admi Party (AAP) has released the full list of candidates for the upcoming Delhi Legislative Assembly elections. The party will contest on all 70 seats.

The 2020 Delhi elections will be held on February 8, 2020 and the results will be announced on February 11, 2020. The last date for filing of the nomination was January 21, 2020.

Key candidates

AAP’s face and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be re-contesting from New Delhi seat where he had defeated former CM, Sheila Dikshit. Deputy CM Manish Sisodhia will be contesting from Patparganj. has fielded party heavyweights Saurabh Bharadwaj from Greater Kailash, Atishi Marlena from Kalkaji, and Raghav Chaddha from Rajindar Nagar seat. Party’s Muslim face MLA Amanatullah Khan wll contest from Jamia. The party has also given ticket to former Congress leader Prahlad Singh Sawhney who will contest from Chandni Chowk.

The party has also given 8 tickets to women candidates.





Election 2020

In the previous election, Aam Aadmi Party swept the election with 67 seats while BJP managed to win 3 seats and Congress failed to open its account. AAP's vote share was 54.3%.



In this election, will try to match its performance from five years ago. The party is banking on the popularity of Arvind Kejriwal and the promises of education, healthcare, water and electricity. The party had failed to win any Lok Sabha seat in 2019 and finished third in terms of vote share as well.





Here is the constituency-wise full list of candidates contesting elections in 70 assembly seats of Delhi.

Narela: Sharad Kumar

Burari: Sanjeev Jha

Timarpur: Dilip Pandey

Adarsh Nagar: Pawan Sharma

Badli: Ajesh Yadav

Rithala: Mahinder Goyal

Bawana: Jai Bhagwan Upkar

Mundka: Dharampal Lakra

Kirari: Rituraj Jha

Sultanpur Majra: Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat

Nangloi Jat: Raghuvinder Shokeen

Mangol Puri: Rakhi Birla

Rohini: Rajesh Nama Bansiwala

Shalimar Bagh: Bandana Kumari

Shakur Basti: Satyendar Jain

Tri Nagar: Preeti Tomar

Wazirpur: Rajesh Gupta

Model Town: Akhilesh Pati Tripathi

Sadar Bazar: Som Dutt

Chandni Chowk: Prahlad Singh Sawhney

Matia Mahal: Shoaib Iqbal

Ballimaran: Imran Hussain

Karol Bagh: Vishesh Ravi

Patel Nagar: Raaj Kumar Anand

Moti Nagar: Shiv Charan Goel

Madipur: Girish Soni

Rajouri Garden: Dhanwati Chandela

Hari Nagar: Rajkumari Dhillon

Tilak Nagar: Jarnail Singh

Janakpuri: Rajesh Rishi

Vikaspuri: Mahinder Yadav

Uttam Nagar: Naresh Balyan

Dwarka: Vinay Kumar Mishra

Matiala: Gulab Singh

Najafgarh: Kailash Gahlot

Bijwasan: B S Joon

Palam: Bhavna Gaur

Delhi Cantt: Virender Singh Kadian

Rajinder Nagar: Raghav Chadha

New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal

Jangpura: Praveen Kumar

Kasturba Nagar: Madan Lal

Malviya Nagar: Somnath Bharti

R K Puram: Parmila Tokas

Mehrauli: Naresh Yadav

Chhatarpur: Kartar Singh Tanwar

Deoli: Prakash Jarwal

Ambedkar Nagar: Ajay Dutt

Sangam Vihar: Dinesh Mohaniya

Greater Kailash: Saurabh Bharadwaj

Kalkaji: Atishi

Tughlakabad: Sahi Ram

Badarpur: Ram Singh Netaji

Okhla: Amanatullah Khan

Trilokpuri: Rohit Kumar Mehraulia

Kondli: Kuldeep Kumar (Monu)

Patparganj: Manish Sisodia

Laxmi Nagar: Nitin Tyagi

Vishwas Nagar: Deepak Singla

Krishna Nagar: S K Bagga Advocate

Gandhi Nagar: Naveen Choudhary (Deepu)

Shahdara: Ram Niwas Goel

Seema Puri: Rajendra Pal Gautam

Rohtas Nagar: Sarita Singh

Seelampur: Abdul Rehman

Ghonda: Shri Dutt Sharma

Babarpur: Gopal Rai

Gokalpur: Ch Surendra Kumar

Mustafabad: Haji Yunus

Karawal Nagar: Durgesh Pathak