Delhi polls: Close contest between BJP's Bagga, AAP's Dhillon in Hari Nagar

The Hari Nagar Assembly seat is seeing a tough fight between the BJP and Aam Aadmi Party as BJP candidate and AAP's Rajkumari Dhillon are locked in a neck-to-neck contest.

BJP's Bagga took the lead early but at the moment AAP's Dhillon is leading with 2,669 votes while Bagga has got 2,613 votes. Congress candidate Surendra Sodhi has got just 333 votes. 5,697 votes have been counted for this seat.