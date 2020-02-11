JUST IN
You are here: Home » Elections » Delhi Assembly Election » News

Delhi election result: Okhla to New Delhi, 10 key seats to watch out for
Business Standard

Delhi polls: Close contest between BJP's Bagga, AAP's Dhillon in Hari Nagar

Congress candidate Surendra Sodhi has got just 333 votes. 5,697 votes have been counted for this seat

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Tajinder Bagga
Tajinder Bagga. Photo: ANI

The Hari Nagar Assembly seat is seeing a tough fight between the BJP and Aam Aadmi Party as BJP candidate Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga and AAP's Rajkumari Dhillon are locked in a neck-to-neck contest.

BJP's Bagga took the lead early but at the moment AAP's Dhillon is leading with 2,669 votes while Bagga has got 2,613 votes. Congress candidate Surendra Sodhi has got just 333 votes. 5,697 votes have been counted for this seat.

 
First Published: Tue, February 11 2020. 10:53 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU