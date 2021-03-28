DMK MP A Raja booked for alleged vulgar comments against TN CM

-
-
DMK MP A Raja has been booked by
the city police over a complaint from the ruling AIADMK for allegedly making vulgar personal remarks against Chief Minister K Palaniswami, a senior official said on Sunday.
The case was filed based on a complaint to the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) which was forwarded to the Greater Chennai Police, Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal told reporters here.
"On the basis, the case was filed under Indian Penal Code and Representation of People Act," he said, without divulging details.
Earlier, Raja courted a controversy after he allegedly made vulgar personal remarks against Palaniswami during an election campaign, with the AIADMK knocking the doors of the EC with a plea to debar him from campaigning for the April 6 Assembly elections.
Meanwhile, AIADMK workers staged protest against Raja, a former Union Telecom Minister, in Salem and Karur districts on Sunday, with activists burning his effigy in the former, also the native district of the CM.
AIADMK ally BJP had also hit out at Raja for his comments, with Union Minister Smriti Irani alleging "DMK is such a political party that does not respect women."
DMK president M K Stalin without mentioning anyone's name, had said on Saturday that during campaign, partymen must make dignified comments, saying rivals would distort and edit speeches.
