TN polls: Madurai South Independent candidate promises trip to Moon, robots

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 26 (ANI): Freebies galore as an Independent candidate from Madurai South constituency promises a trip to the Moon, helicopters, robots for household work, gold and cars to voters if he is elected to the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly.
Interestingly, the candidate, Thulam Saravanan is contesting on the symbol of Dustbin and is grabbing eyeballs for his extraordinary poll promises ahead of the state Assembly elections.
"My poll promises have touched voters directly. Questions are being raised on the promises which I have made; people are asking if all this is possible. I think it is possible and I am willing to spare no expenses for fulfilling these promises if I am elected," Saravanan told ANI.
"I have promised a helicopter, 3-storey house, 300-feet artificial iceberg to make the constituency cool, rocket launchpad in the area, a car to every household, 100 gold sovereigns for women for marriage. Moreover, I also promise to take voters to the Moon. Yes, all these are my promises," he added.
Saravanan said that he wanted to target major political parties who promise doles and come to power and then forget about their assurances.
The Independent candidate said that his poll symbol 'Dustbin' showcases his intention of cleaning up the mess in Madurai, both literally and metaphorically.
Saravanan's promises have created a buzz on social media as well.
"My vote for Thulam Saravanan," said a Twitter user 'Inferno'.
"Thulam Saravana in Tamil Nadu , has promised Rs 1 crore to youth who wish to start a business, a car worth Rs 20 lakh for every household, and a 300-ft artificial iceberg to keep the residents of the constituency cool. Ironically he is contesting on a "dustbin" symbol," tweeted another user 'imDshh'.
"Please don't throw your votes in dustbin #vote4honesty #TNelections2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021: Madurai South Independent Candidate Thulam Saravanan Is Promising Helicopters, Rs 1 Crore And A Trip To Moon," wrote another Twitterati.
The Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.Polls will be held for 234 seats in the state with the AIADMK-BJP alliance and DMK-Congress coalition in a direct contest against each other.
