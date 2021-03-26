Tamil Nadu elections: ECI orders transfer of Trichy Collector, SP

-
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu polls: Election flying squad searches Kamal Haasan's vehicle
Kamal Haasan's MNM party to contest 154 seats in Tamil Nadu elections
DMDK to hold discussions with Kamal Haasan's party for possible alliance
AIADMK's Gramer Suresh expelled for anti-party activities ahead of TN polls
DMK-Congress alliance will win Tamil Nadu Assembly polls: Veerappa Moily
-
The Election Commission of India on Thursday transferred Tiruchirappalli district Collector, superintendent of police and sub-collector to non-election posts following the seizure of Rs 1 crore from the district.
In a letter to the state Chief Electoral Officer, the EC said the decision is based on the report of special observers.
The EC said it has approved the transfer of Tiruchirappalli SP P Rajan, Collector S Sivarasu, and Sub Collector of Tiruchirappalli's Srirangam, Nishant Krishna to non-election posts
The EC approved the posting of new officers in place of those shunted out, replacing Rajan with A Myilvaganan and Sivarasu with S Divyadharshini.
The Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.
Polls will be held for 234 seats in the state with the Congress-DMK and BJP-AIADMK alliance being the major groups contesting against each other.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU