Personal attacks by BJP leaders show their frustration: Akhilesh Yadav

-
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh: BJP seeks probe into SP president Akhilesh Yadav's assets
RJD leader Lalu Yadav, SP patriarch Mulayam Singh meet in New Delhi
'CBI, ED will also come': SP's Akhilesh slams I-T raids on party colleagues
I-T raid at Akhilesh Yadav's close aide Jainendra Yadav's premises
Success of Bharat Bandh has unnerved BJP, says Akhilesh Yadav
-
Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav has said that top BJP leaders stooping down to making personal attacks reflects their "narrow mindedness and frustration".
He was reacting to statements made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who said that no one (read SP) would be able to stop the Ram temple construction now, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had remarked: "Babua was playing with his smartphone during the pandemic instead of helping people."
"The BJP has nothing left to showcase as their achievement and have, therefore, resorted to mudslinging and levelling baseless personal attacks," said Akhilesh.
"BJP ke bade netaon ne apna sayyam kho diya hai aur woh chichchle bayano se apni sankeern mansikta dikha rahe hain (senior leaders of the BJP have lost control and making shallow statements which reflect their narrow mindedness)," he said.
The SP chief said that the resentment among people against the BJP was growing rapidly and even the ruling party was fully aware of it as a result of which none of the leaders go out in public without the government paraphernalia.
"The BJP leaders are afraid that farmers will question them about the promise of doubling their income when it has actually been reduced to half because of costly fertilizers, increase in diesel prices. They are afraid that youth will question them about jobs. People will ask them about the price rise," he said.
Accusing the BJP government of having destroyed the state's economy, the SP President said the saffron party should explain the steps the government at the Centre have taken to turn the Indian economy into a five trillion economy.
"All that the BJP has done till now is to make hollow promises and statements and have done nothing to fulfil these promises," he added.
--IANS
amita/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU