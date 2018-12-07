JUST IN
Election 2018 exit polls LIVE: BJP, Cong's fate in 5 states to be decided

Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan, Telangana and Chhattisgarh have gone to the polls, with the result to be declared on Dec 11

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

TV exit polls on Friday were predicting the five-state elections, results of which may be a preview of next year's Lok Sabha polls and are seen by some as a test of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity.

Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram voted on November 28; Rajasthan and Telangana on December 7, and Chhattisgarh went to the polls in two phases on November 12 and 20. The results for all the five Assembly elections will be declared on December 11.  

Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan are traditional BJP strongholds with large agrarian electorates. Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan are among India's top 10 states on the World Bank's ease of doing business ranking. In all, they represent one-sixth of the country's voters, reported Bloomberg News.

October opinion polls favoured the BJP in Madhya Pradesh, suggesting it may be close to a majority in the 230-seat Assembly. In Rajasthan, which has seen farmer anger against the ruling BJP administration, surveys suggest Congress could win between 102 and 142 seats in the state's 200-member legislature.  

Madhya Pradesh: Congress to get 104-122 seats, and BJP to get 102-120, predicts India Today-Axis My India poll: India Today 

First Published: Fri, December 07 2018. 17:50 IST

