Punjab polls: Modi's governance only in advertisements, says Priyanka

-
ALSO READ
7 new faces likely in Punjab cabinet, 5 from Amarinder govt may be skipped
Elections in five states from Feb 10-March 7; results on March 10: EC
LIVE: Be proud of EVM, over 3.5 bn have used it since 2004, says CEC
Punjab cabinet finalised, CM Charanjit Channi to meet governor
Internal rift widens in Punjab Congress ahead of Assembly elections
-
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed the Narendra Modi government at the Centre on Thursday, saying its governance is only visible in advertisements.
She also accused the BJP and the AAP of using religion and sentiments for political gains.
"Modiji's governance is only in advertisements, there is no governance in the country. Had there been governance, there would have been employment and price rise would not have been there. Had there been governance, PSUs, which generate employment, would not have been sold to his friends," the Congress general secretary told reporters at Pathankot in poll-bound Punjab, where she also addressed a rally.
She said poor people, small traders and small entrepreneurs in the country are facing several difficulties and hitting out at the Centre, asked who is worrying about them.
"Where is governance?" Priyanka Gandhi asked and said an amount of Rs 2,000 crore is being spent on publicity.
Taking on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), she said "both use religion, sentiments to do politics. They are not doing development".
At the rally, the Congress leader attacked both Modi and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal.
"When I heard Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal talk about Punjabiyat, it made me laugh. I thought, how would they understand Punjabiyat? To understand it, one has to live it. Punjabiyat is a sentiment.
"Those who talk about Punjab and Punjabiyat before you, one of them has bowed before his billionaire friends and the second one is Kejriwal. For politics and power, he can bow before anyone. That is the truth," she said.
The 117-member Punjab Assembly is scheduled to go to polls on February 20 and the counting of votes will be taken up on March 10.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU