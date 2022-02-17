Arvind Kejriwal alleges Cong, SAD, BJP of plotting to defeat AAP in Punjab

-
AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday accused the rival parties of collusion and claimed their only aim is to prevent his party from coming to power in Punjab.
He alleged the SAD, Congress and the BJP have come together to defeat the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab Assembly elections.
They fear if the AAP comes to power it will put an end to the "loot" that these parties have been carrying out in the state, Kejriwal claimed.
He appealed to the people, that if all the parties are "colluding to defeat our honest politics, then you should unite to defeat their politics of loot and corruption".
"This time, we have to vote to save Punjab. Vote for the better future of your children. Vote to end corruption and mafia".
These people want to "loot Punjab the way they have been doing for the last 70 years", Kejriwal alleged, adding, "Now they are afraid that when the AAP government is formed in Punjab, then their loot business will stop forever."
On Thursday, Kejriwal reached Gurdaspur to campaign in favour of AAP candidates and held street corner meetings. Punjab goes to polls on February 20.
"We aim to set right the education and health system of Punjab. We also aim to improve the condition of Punjab's agriculture and farmers. The electricity and water problems have to be solved. We want to get the youth out of the clutches of drugs and give them good education and employment.
"We want to end corruption and mafia from Punjab. On the other hand, the only aim of Congress-Akali and BJP is to defeat the Aam Aadmi Party. The people of Punjab should vote for the party which has a roadmap for the development of the state and form a pro-people government," he added.
